UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 34,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,465,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UGI by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 313,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in UGI by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,517,000 after acquiring an additional 268,744 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 67.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 260,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

