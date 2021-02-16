UBS Group Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $360.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $251.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.46.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $326.84 on Friday. Generac has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $330.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Analysts predict that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $114,458,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 212,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

