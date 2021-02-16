UBS Group Analysts Give RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) a GBX 1,785 Price Target

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) has been assigned a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

REL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,952.89 ($25.51).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 1,871 ($24.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RELX PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 15.05 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of £16,136.80 ($21,082.83). The firm has a market cap of £36.15 billion and a PE ratio of 29.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,837.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,753.16.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

