Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.74

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.74 and traded as high as $8.81. Twin Disc shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 961 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 646.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

