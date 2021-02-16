TurtleCoin (TRTL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $556,004.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $556,004.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 94,509,484,887 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.