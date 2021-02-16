Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Update

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 937,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 14th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $902,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.