Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Buy Rating for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX)

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.96.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.42 and a 52-week high of C$8.09.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

