Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will announce sales of $101.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.52 million to $103.11 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $146.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $500.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.63 million to $510.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $476.73 million, with estimates ranging from $463.37 million to $490.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%.

TNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

TNP opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.