Trust Wallet Token Price Tops $0.63 (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $158.40 million and approximately $23.86 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.65 or 0.00263523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00082921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00074178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00086358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.39 or 0.00412515 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00187080 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

Trust Wallet Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.