Trust Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 12,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. The stock has a market cap of $786.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,430,020 shares of company stock valued at $387,539,713. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.