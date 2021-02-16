Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 1,098 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after acquiring an additional 794,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

NYSE T traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. 448,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. The company has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

