Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 14th total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TCNNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. M Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 539,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,545. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.