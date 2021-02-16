Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $330.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.82. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $332.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,518,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

