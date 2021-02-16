Truist Securiti Comments on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.18.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.48. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.