TROY (TROY) Price Hits $0.0085 on Exchanges

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One TROY token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TROY has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. TROY has a total market cap of $75.58 million and $6.75 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TROY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00269604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00081331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00087943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00091594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00467075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00184595 BTC.

TROY Token Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 tokens. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.