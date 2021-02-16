TriumphX Market Cap Tops $5.49 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, TriumphX has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $742,814.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00061091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00264498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00082500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00084233 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00187766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.19 or 0.00391441 BTC.

TriumphX Token Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

Buying and Selling TriumphX

TriumphX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.