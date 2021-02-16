Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.74

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -643.80 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

