TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.16-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.35-3.90 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.25.

TNET traded down $5.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 508,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,769. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In related news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 12,494 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $942,922.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,168.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $30,954.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,608.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,884 shares of company stock worth $9,961,724 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

