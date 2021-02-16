TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.16-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.35-3.90 EPS.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.25.
TNET traded down $5.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 508,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,769. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.
