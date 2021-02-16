TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.33

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 93382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

