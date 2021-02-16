Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of TMICY stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03.

TMICY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

