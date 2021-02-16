Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,280 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

NYSE TRGP opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

