Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 13.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx stock opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.89, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total value of $964,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $753,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,253,471 shares of company stock valued at $257,804,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

