Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical stock opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.