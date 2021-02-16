Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 71.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,252,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 941,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 47.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 506,958 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,262,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRN. Cowen lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

