Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,158,085 shares of company stock worth $90,486,412 over the last three months.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.