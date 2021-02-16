TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.16-3.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.817-2.877 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.62.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80.

In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,020 shares of company stock worth $4,959,437 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

