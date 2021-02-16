TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Short Interest Up 29.4% in January

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 842,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 14th total of 650,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPGY. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $23,354,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

Shares of TPGY stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.