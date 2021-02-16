Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Total in the third quarter worth about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NYSE:TOT opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.9583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.