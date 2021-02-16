Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSE:TTP opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $50.16.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.