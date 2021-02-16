Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TTP opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

