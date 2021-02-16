Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM stock opened at $227.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

