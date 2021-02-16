Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $154.79.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

