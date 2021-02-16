Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VEU stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $62.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

