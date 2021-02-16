Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $2,104.11 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,123.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,872.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,684.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

