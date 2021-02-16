Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 129,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 44,002 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.