Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.28.

About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

