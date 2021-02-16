Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.28.
About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.