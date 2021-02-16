Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $74.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

