Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$96.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$97.88.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$92.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$88.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$83.69. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$52.36 and a 12-month high of C$94.86. The stock has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total value of C$265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at C$3,369,445.35. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 7,476 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.16, for a total transaction of C$681,512.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,272,515.80. Insiders have sold 18,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,274 in the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

