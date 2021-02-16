Tornado (TCORE) Price Reaches $164.41

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Tornado has traded up 90.7% against the US dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $986,486.18 and $1.95 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for $164.41 or 0.00339858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00061405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00265995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00074678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00085800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.08 or 0.00405312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00187302 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

