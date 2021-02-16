Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 439,841 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 150,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,476 shares of company stock worth $7,537,653 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

