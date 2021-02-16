Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505,809 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,514 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $15,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

ITUB opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0261 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

