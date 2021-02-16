Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

