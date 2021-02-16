Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,815 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cerner worth $16,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cerner by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after buying an additional 84,880 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Cerner by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cerner by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

