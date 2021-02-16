TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) (CVE:TNR) Shares Down 13.3%

TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) (CVE:TNR) traded down 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 353,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 263,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

About TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds a 0.36% net smelter returns royalty on the Los Azules copper project located in San Juan province, Argentina; and a 1.8% net smelter returns royalty on the Mariana Lithium property in Argentina.

