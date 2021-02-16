Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Down 38.2% in January

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the January 14th total of 358,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TLSA stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $254.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.41. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLSA. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,051,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 337,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

