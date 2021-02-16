thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded to “Sell” by AlphaValue

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

