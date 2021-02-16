Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Short Interest Down 39.6% in January

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the January 14th total of 7,810,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 783,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

NYSE THO traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $123.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $132.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.19 and its 200 day moving average is $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

