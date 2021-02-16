THETA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $411.23 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $3.38 or 0.00007043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $3.38 billion and $411.23 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THETA has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.37 or 0.00944724 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00050882 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.15 or 0.05138952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018436 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

