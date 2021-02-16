TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Short Interest Update

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the January 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MVEN opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. TheMaven has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Get TheMaven alerts:

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TheMaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheMaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.