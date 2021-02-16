THEKEY One Day Volume Reaches $116,640.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 90.2% higher against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $116,640.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011086 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 102.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005159 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.