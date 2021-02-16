The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $124.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DIS. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.77.

Shares of DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.35 and its 200 day moving average is $146.80. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in The Walt Disney by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 22.3% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 33.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 120.6% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 605,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,155,000 after buying an additional 331,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

